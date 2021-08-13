Low Port Royal score with RTX 3070

I was just testing out some overclocking on my card and noticed the score was low at only 8029. That is lower than even a stock FE 3070 card gets in reviews so I tested my card stock and got only 7611. For reference the stock FE card gets 8145 in the guru3d reviews. My card performs like it should in other synthetic and game benchmarks so not really worried about it being defective just wondering why this one test would be off. I am using 471.41 drivers if that matters so if anybody else has ran that benchmark lately you could maybe share your results.