Low latency mode in Nvidia 3D settings menu, do you turn it on or off?

Check the blurbusters forums (or elsewhere) for more in-depth info, but, if I'm remembering correctly:



You want LL/ULL on when running G+VSync if you are reguarly hitting high/max GPU utilization. UltraLL automatically enforces a sub-refresh rate FPS cap so having it on removes the need to manually set one elewhere, and if a game has Reflex support, that'll override LL/ULL (since it's implemented in the game engine instead of at driver level), so it doesn't matter what you have LL set to if you're running Reflex in-game.



I personally run with ULL on since most games I play are usually hitting pretty high GPU utlization (4k/120Hz/RTX4090), either by their own accord, or because I crank up the resolution scale.