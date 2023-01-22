xDiVolatilX
Low latency mode in Nvidia 3D settings menu, do you turn it on or off?
Is there any side effects to turning it on?
I definitely prefer to leave V-sync ON and G-Sync ON also both I need and love.
How do you run your gaming on 4k 144hz? Low latency mode ON or ON-Ultra or OFF?
