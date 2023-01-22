Low latency mode in Nvidia 3D settings menu, do you turn it on or off?

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
1,116
Low latency mode in Nvidia 3D settings menu, do you turn it on or off?

Is there any side effects to turning it on?

I definitely prefer to leave V-sync ON and G-Sync ON also both I need and love.

How do you run your gaming on 4k 144hz? Low latency mode ON or ON-Ultra or OFF?
 
D

doubletake

Gawd
Joined
Apr 27, 2013
Messages
850
Check the blurbusters forums (or elsewhere) for more in-depth info, but, if I'm remembering correctly:

You want LL/ULL on when running G+VSync if you are reguarly hitting high/max GPU utilization. UltraLL automatically enforces a sub-refresh rate FPS cap so having it on removes the need to manually set one elewhere, and if a game has Reflex support, that'll override LL/ULL (since it's implemented in the game engine instead of at driver level), so it doesn't matter what you have LL set to if you're running Reflex in-game.

I personally run with ULL on since most games I play are usually hitting pretty high GPU utlization (4k/120Hz/RTX4090), either by their own accord, or because I crank up the resolution scale.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top