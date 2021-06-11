low-effort laptop cooling pad mod

NattyKathy
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2019
- Messages
- 764
old and busted:
F tier fans with wobbly bearings that made the blades rub against the housing sometimes and motors that buzzed like a distant 2-stroke engine
new hotness:
B tier fans pulled from my (currently unused) H115i Pro and powered by 12V wall adapter. Cooling isn't changed much but no more wobble and the motors are quiet as can be.
Not bad for a quick hack.
F tier fans with wobbly bearings that made the blades rub against the housing sometimes and motors that buzzed like a distant 2-stroke engine
new hotness:
B tier fans pulled from my (currently unused) H115i Pro and powered by 12V wall adapter. Cooling isn't changed much but no more wobble and the motors are quiet as can be.
Not bad for a quick hack.