(low budget) 2nd hand GPU for i7-9700 for Fortnite

Hi.



Due to Ryzen 3500U based laptop failure, I've been loaned an dell box with a i7-9700 and 16GB ram; It's mine to do with what i want, but may be recalled at any time it's needed.



My kids used the old laptop for Fortnite @ 1080p, which mostly did the job; while the iGPU of the 9700 seems just about capable, it's crashing and fingers are being pointed (by epic) at the iGPU and shared memory by epic. . I also played the 2013 Tomb Raider and Skyrim on it, as well as things like Torchlight 2, but didn't buy new games because of poor GPU capabilites.



As it's a loan PC, and I'm saving up for a new laptop, I'm therefore looking at something "cheap" - circa £50-60 ideally, that'll give me something that'll be more stable and support better than Fortnite low performance mode, possibly up a 1440p (27" 1440p monitor with AMD Freesync) . Really want/need something quiet as well if possible... i know, big ask!



Current options appear to be

New : (£75) 2GB Nvidia 1030 or Radrion RX550 - which i understand are about on par with the i7-9700's IGPU, so a waste of money.

Second Hand £60 - : 1050TI 4GB - (2016 Pascal) or RX 570 (2017 Polaris 20)



Is there really nothing else more modern that is typically down at the bottom end of the budget at the moment?

if this is the case, as i'm looking 2nd hand, i'm concious of the effect of mining etc on the longeviity of these GPU's .



Is anyone able to recommend anything in particular, such as which direction would you be going in?

Ta!