Louis Rossman receives 3 strikes for promoting new open source app that threatens youtube's monopoly

d3athf1sh

d3athf1sh

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2015
Messages
1,125
Well you heard it. could be the end of youtube for Louis but i doubt they're gonna kick someone with that many subscribers but they may make him go to strike school to keep his channel? So this app we're talking about is something that they've been working on where you can follow the creators you like regardless of what platform they're on (youtube, rumble, odysee, etc) and ooo did that make youtube mad especially with adpocalyse goiong on.

Here's Jeremy from the quartering discussing it. he may get a strike to for even covering it. especially being he shows it in the video! lol

View: https://youtu.be/X7O3IkmRaoM
https://www.reddit.com/r/SomeOrdina...ouis_rossman_video_taken_down_by_youtube_for/
 
oh my, ANUTHA ditwad toober banned/slapped for something hardly anyone cares about...boohoohoo :D

"strike school" wtf ?

is this guy a 10 yo or what....

They'd be better off making him go online & stand in a corner for a 30 min time out each day while everyone watches.. hell YT could even charge admission for that too !
 
dogDAbone said:
oh my, ANUTHA ditwad toober banned/slapped for something hardly anyone cares about...boohoohoo :D

"strike school" wtf ?

is this guy a 10 yo or what....

They'd be better off making him go online & stand in a corner for a 30 min time out each day while everyone watches.. hell YT could even charge admission for that too !
Click to expand...
He runs an electronics repair business and isn't like your typical caricature of a "ditwad toober" at all. You might want to do a TINY amount of research before posting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top