Louis Rossman receives 3 strikes for promoting new open source app that threatens youtube's monopoly

d3athf1sh
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2015
- Messages
- 1,125
Well you heard it. could be the end of youtube for Louis but i doubt they're gonna kick someone with that many subscribers but they may make him go to strike school to keep his channel? So this app we're talking about is something that they've been working on where you can follow the creators you like regardless of what platform they're on (youtube, rumble, odysee, etc) and ooo did that make youtube mad especially with adpocalyse goiong on.
Here's Jeremy from the quartering discussing it. he may get a strike to for even covering it. especially being he shows it in the video! lol
View: https://youtu.be/X7O3IkmRaoM
https://www.reddit.com/r/SomeOrdina...ouis_rossman_video_taken_down_by_youtube_for/
Here's Jeremy from the quartering discussing it. he may get a strike to for even covering it. especially being he shows it in the video! lol
View: https://youtu.be/X7O3IkmRaoM
https://www.reddit.com/r/SomeOrdina...ouis_rossman_video_taken_down_by_youtube_for/