Loudest keyboard in existance?

My wife continues to complain about the "deafening" noise of my keyboard. I'm using a Gigabyte Auros with Brown MXs. It's an excellent keyboard, near-perfect layout and I don't want to switch. I didn't think it was too loud compared to her MBook Pro (and non-stop work calls), but have installed key silencers which reduced the noise by ~1/2 -- still too loud for her.



Although some will suggest moving to a non-mechanical/membrane keyboard, I'd like to go in a different direction: I want to show her what "loud" really sounds like. What is the loudest keyboard out there? I recall my father's Bloomberg keyboard (think it was made from a PS/2 mechanical) from the early 80s was a banger, but don't think I'll be able to find one.