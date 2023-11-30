Lots of stuff FS/FT, Networking, Phones, Ram, SSD, you name it

Ok, finally got off my..... and threw some prices on everything. All of this is OBO and it does NOT include shipping. All prices are EACH.

I WANT THIS STUFF GONE!!!!!! Heavily motivated to deal but i'm not desperate. Everything worked fine when last used but I can no longer test everything. If this is a deal breaker, remind me and we can work something out.

ALSO! PLEASE remember it's easier for me to throw it into the trash than to pack it, take it to the shipper and get it to you so i'm not losing $ or wasting my time here. I would REALLY prefer if someone can get some use for this stuff!!!!

If you want to know a rate, my zip is 26070 so please get yourself a ballpark price before asking me to re-quote it 78965874 ways so you can save $1. The more you buy the more i'll deal.

Everything sold AS-IS, ask questions first!! Paypal only for well established traders unless we come to an agreement beforehand.



Looking for:



2x16GB or 2x32GB DDR4 2933 SODIMM

intel i9 10900 (plain, k or whatever)

Dell P2217H Monitor

2tb NVME SSD x2

xbox controller(s) not sure which I need but my son ”borrowed” both from my x360 and xb1

I'm open to other trades as well, just something I can use. As shown below i'm cleaning out bigtime.



-----------------------------------------------------List begins here--------------------------------------------

Dell X1018P SVC Tag 7Z5CY42 $15 plus shipping

Dell Powerconnect 2716 SVC Tag 5CGZRB1 $15 plus shipping

Intellinet 560993 16 Port Gigabit POE +Switch $20 plus shipping

0FDYMF - Dell Brocade 1020 2 x Ports 10GbE PCI Express 2.0 x8 Converged Network Adapter Card x2 $10 plus shipping

Wiitek SFP-2.5G-T 2.5GBaseT SPF RJ45 100m CIS $5 plus shipping

McAfee MT9103B 1000Base-T SFP x2 $2 plus shipping

OSIOptics EX-SFP-1GE-T-OSI x2 $2 plus shipping

4GB SFP Cable Molex Part 591-0208 10ft $1 plus shipping

CISCO 5 Meter SFP-H10GB-CU5M SFP+ 3 10GB Cable 37-0962-03 $1 plus shipping

Cisco RJ45 to Serial Cable $1 plus shipping

Unifi AP-AC Square (UAP-AC) Works good, I couldn't get it to adopt with the controller, but the app makes it work fine. $10 plus shipping

Unifi UC-CK Cloud Key $15 plus shipping

StarTech.com SATABAY425BK 4 Drive 2.5in Hot Swap SAS SATA Mobile Rack Backplane $10 plus shipping

Mokerlink 2G041G 2.5GB 5 Port Switch $30 plus shipping

Sodola SL-SGT105 2.5GB 5 Port Switch $30 plus shipping

TP-Link TL-SG108 8 Port Gigabit Switch $5 plus shipping

EDIMAX EW-7288APC $5 plus shipping

Silverstone SST-FW121 Fan x2 $1 plus shipping

Fractal FD-Fan140 x2 $1 plus shipping

D12SM-12 Fan $1 plus shipping

Antec 120MM Fan $1 plus shipping

Kingwin CFBL-012LB Fan x2 $1 plus shipping

120MM Grill x3 $1 plus shipping

Panaflo FBA09A12L Fan $1 plus shipping

Thermaltake TR2 RX-550 Power Supply $5 plus shipping

8GB 12800 DDR3 Registered x40 $2 plus shipping

4GB PC4 2400T DDR4 Ram x2 $5 plus shipping

USB 2.0 2 Port Manual Switch x2 $1 plus shipping

USB 2.0 KVM Switch $1 plus shipping

USB Serial Cable $1 plus shipping

DVI-VGA Adater x3 $1 plus shipping

USB Webcam x2 $1 plus shipping

RXX6000-0141E IR Receiver $1 plus shipping

RRS9002-86XXF IR Remote $1 plus shipping

Thermaltake Slim X3 Low Profile Socket 775 1156 1155 CPU Fan $1 plus shipping

Stock Type 1155 Heatsinks x5 $1 plus shipping

Quadro K1200 Low Profile Video Card w/ 4x DP Adapters $5 plus shipping

Quadro K600 Low Profile Video Card x2 $2 plus shipping

Dell PR02X Dock $1 plus shipping

ECS H61H2-TI ITX Mobo (full retail box) w/ i7-3770, Noctua Low Profile HSF, 2x8GB (16GB) DDR3 PC3L-12800 & Unknown Wifi $50 plus shipping

Generic Plastic ITX Case (Can get a pic if wanted) $5 plus shipping

TP-Link Archer C3200 Wireless Router $10 plus shipping

Seasonic SS-650HT Power Supply $15 plus shipping

TP-Link TC7650 Cable Modem $5 plus shipping

Arris SB8200 Cable Modem $20 plus shipping

TrendNet TEG-S50TXE Switch $5 plus shipping

DLink DIR-615 $1 plus shipping

DLink DHP-700AV Powerline Adapters 2x $1 plus shipping

GL-iNet GL-AR750 Travel Router $10 plus shipping

HP Envy DV6-7000 Fan $1 plus shipping

Ubiquiti POE-24-12w Power Supply $1 plus shipping

Sabrent USB-DH88 USB 2.0 to DVI Adapter $1 plus shipping

ST4000DMA04 4TB 3.5" HDD (Sealed New) $50 plus shipping

WDBH2D0060HNC-NRSN 6TB 3.5" HDD (Sealed New) $75 plus shipping

WD10SPSX-22A6WT0 2.5" 1TB HDD (Sealed New) $35 plus shipping

ST2000LM015 2E8174-501 2.5" 1TB HDD (Sealed New) x2 $25 plus shipping

WD Green 2.5" 1TB SSD (Sealed New) $40 plus shipping

WD Blue 2.5" 500GB SSD (Sealed New) x6 $30 plus shipping



-----------------------------------------Next batch!!-----------------------------------------



2GB PC3 12800 SODIMM x2 $1 plus shipping

4GB PC4-2666V SODIMM x2 $2 plus shipping

4GB PC3L 12800 SODIMM x2 $2 plus shipping

KCP421SD8/8 8GB PC4-17000 DDR4-2133 SODIMM x2 $6 plus shipping

8GB PC4 2400T SODIMM $7 plus shipping

KVR16LS11/8 8GB DDR3L (PC3-12800) SODIMM $7 plus shipping

8GB PC4 2666V SODIMM x2 $7 plus shipping

DDR3 SODIMM to Desktop Adapters x2 $1 plus shipping

MZ-MTE1280 128GB mSATA SSD $7 plus shipping

AW-NE139H WiFi Card $1 plus shipping

Toshiba Flashair 8GB Wireless SD Card $10 plus shipping

MS-9A65 PC w/ J1900 CPU, 20GB mSATA SSD, 4GB DDR3 Ram & PSU (Running pfsense) $20 plus shipping

Kingston SKC400S37/512G 512GB 2.5" SSD $15 plus shipping

2x16GB DDR4 2400 SODIMM $10 plus shipping

Z7K500-500 2.5" 1TB HDD $7 plus shipping

ST1000LM049 2.5" 1TB HDD (Fails SMART) $0 plus shipping

ST1000LM049 2.5" 1TB HDD x2 $7 plus shipping

MQ01ABD100 2.5" 1TB HDD $7 plus shipping

TS7SAF100 2.5" 1TB HDD $7 plus shipping

SSDSC2KB480G8 480GB 2.5" SSD x2 $20 plus shipping

Intel 520 2.5" SATA 120GB SSD x2 $5 plus shipping

Samsung 830 Series SSD 512GB $20 plus shipping

BP4 240GB mSATA SSD $15 plus shipping



-----------------------------------------Next batch!!-----------------------------------------



A1660 iPhone $30 plus shipping

A1661 iPhone $15 plus shipping

iPhone 8 $40 plus shipping

A1475 32GB iPad $35 plus shipping