Lots of stuff for sale

Dell optiplex 3020 x14 available
4th gen i3
8gb ddr4 single stick
500gb hdd
windows 10 pro
Box dimensions for shippng 15x15x5 @15lbs Shipping from 13090
$50 each
Lenovo E560 x3 available
i7 6700
8gb ddr4
500gb hdd
Radeon R7 2gb gpu
Windows 10 pro
$325 shipped
Lenovo L580 x1
i5-8450u
8gb ram
256gb ssd
Windows 10 pro
$399 shipped
Hp Deskpro 400 g4 x4
I5 6500
8gb ddr4
500gb hdd
windows 10 pro
$175 Each
Box dimensions for shippng 15x15x5 @15lbs Shipping from 13090
Lenovo usff
i5-8600t
8gb ddr4
256gb ssd
win 10 pro
$350 shipped
All laptops will ship with chargers
4th gen i3
8gb ddr4 single stick
500gb hdd
windows 10 pro
Box dimensions for shippng 15x15x5 @15lbs Shipping from 13090
$50 each
Lenovo E560 x3 available
i7 6700
8gb ddr4
500gb hdd
Radeon R7 2gb gpu
Windows 10 pro
$325 shipped
Lenovo L580 x1
i5-8450u
8gb ram
256gb ssd
Windows 10 pro
$399 shipped
Hp Deskpro 400 g4 x4
I5 6500
8gb ddr4
500gb hdd
windows 10 pro
$175 Each
Box dimensions for shippng 15x15x5 @15lbs Shipping from 13090
Lenovo usff
i5-8600t
8gb ddr4
256gb ssd
win 10 pro
$350 shipped
All laptops will ship with chargers