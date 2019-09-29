Lots of Steam games, and a couple of XB1 games

Added more games!
Ask about multiple title discounts - NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED!
Steam games, I have too much of a backlog and have some of these on other platform to claim these, so up for sale they go. My prices are better than Humble, CDKeys and Steam! I will trade game keys for other game keys, let me know what you have! I will beat CD Keys, Steam, Humble or GOG!
Jurassic World Evolution with Deluxe Dinosaur Pack - $35
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - $30
Warsaw - $19
Horace - $10
Mo:Astray - $10
Rise of Industry - $23
Heave Ho - $7
Neoverse - $15
The Swords of Ditto: Mormos's Curse - $12
Train Valley 2 - $12
Raiden V Director's Cut - $20
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $15
TRUBERBROOK - $20
The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - $20
Gris - $13
Driftland: The Magic Revival - $24
Opus Magnum - $15
Planet Coaster w/ World's Fair Pack DLC - $13
F1 2019 Anniversary Edition - $16
Turok - $12
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $6
NiffelHeim - $12
Etherborn - $11
AI War 2 - $12
Desert Child - $10
Dark Future - Blood Red States - $5
XMorph Defense - $15
Phantom Doctrine - $20
Aegis Defenders - $15
Blasphemous - $15
Ancestors Legacy - $25
Dead in Vinland - $15
Two Point Hospital - $24
Unrailed! - $10
TrailMakers - $10
Mages of Mystralia - $15
Them's Fightin Herds - $10
Graveyard Keeper - $15
Night Call - $15
Project Warlock - $8
Cryofall - $15
Book of Demons - $15
Pathfinder Kingmaker - $15
Warestone TD - $10
Underhero - $10
The Hex -$8
Train Simulator 2020 - $10
Sword Legacy Omen - $14
Regular Human Basketball - $3
Chasm - $14
Star Wars™ Jedi Knight Dark Forces II - $3
Star Wars™: Dark Forces - $3
Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005) - $5
BASEBALL STARS 2 - $5
THE LAST BLADE - $5
SHOCK TROOPERS $2
SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad - $3
TWINKLE STAR SPRITES - $3
Viking: Battle for Asgard - $10
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine - $3
Xbox One games, all new:
Dishonored Definitive Edition - Digital code - $10 code PMd
Dishonored Death of the Outsider, new Xbox One - $13 shipped
H E A T W A R E
Ask about multiple title discounts - NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED!
Steam games, I have too much of a backlog and have some of these on other platform to claim these, so up for sale they go. My prices are better than Humble, CDKeys and Steam! I will trade game keys for other game keys, let me know what you have! I will beat CD Keys, Steam, Humble or GOG!
Jurassic World Evolution with Deluxe Dinosaur Pack - $35
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - $30
Warsaw - $19
Horace - $10
Mo:Astray - $10
Rise of Industry - $23
Heave Ho - $7
Neoverse - $15
The Swords of Ditto: Mormos's Curse - $12
Train Valley 2 - $12
Raiden V Director's Cut - $20
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $15
TRUBERBROOK - $20
The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - $20
Gris - $13
Driftland: The Magic Revival - $24
Opus Magnum - $15
Planet Coaster w/ World's Fair Pack DLC - $13
F1 2019 Anniversary Edition - $16
Turok - $12
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $6
NiffelHeim - $12
Etherborn - $11
AI War 2 - $12
Desert Child - $10
Dark Future - Blood Red States - $5
XMorph Defense - $15
Phantom Doctrine - $20
Aegis Defenders - $15
Blasphemous - $15
Ancestors Legacy - $25
Dead in Vinland - $15
Two Point Hospital - $24
Unrailed! - $10
TrailMakers - $10
Mages of Mystralia - $15
Them's Fightin Herds - $10
Graveyard Keeper - $15
Night Call - $15
Project Warlock - $8
Cryofall - $15
Book of Demons - $15
Pathfinder Kingmaker - $15
Warestone TD - $10
Underhero - $10
The Hex -$8
Train Simulator 2020 - $10
Sword Legacy Omen - $14
Regular Human Basketball - $3
Chasm - $14
Star Wars™ Jedi Knight Dark Forces II - $3
Star Wars™: Dark Forces - $3
Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005) - $5
BASEBALL STARS 2 - $5
THE LAST BLADE - $5
SHOCK TROOPERS $2
SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad - $3
TWINKLE STAR SPRITES - $3
Viking: Battle for Asgard - $10
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine - $3
Xbox One games, all new:
Dishonored Definitive Edition - Digital code - $10 code PMd
Dishonored Death of the Outsider, new Xbox One - $13 shipped
H E A T W A R E
Attachments
-
42.3 KB Views: 26
Last edited: