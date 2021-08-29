Lots of RX470’s about to hit the market.

R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,481
They could also just turn them back on and make $1 million per day.... Which seems easier than trying to sell that many cards.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,865
Considering that Newegg is selling 1050 Tis for $300+, I think they will have no problem offloading these on eBay for eager buyers.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,865
Also, RX 470s are going for as much as $400 on eBay. If they sold them for even $200 they would make a killing.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,344
Ready4Dis said:
They could also just turn them back on and make $1 million per day.... Which seems easier than trying to sell that many cards.
Click to expand...
They are a Bitcoin mining company. Mining Bitcoin on GPUs is not cost effective, at all. Add to that the requirement to purchase racks, boards, risers etc for that many cards and the manpower to set them up, it isn't sensible.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,865
They weren't just mining Bitcoin. It was Ethereum and others you could setup yourself. Not sure if they seized the rest of the hardware too (or returned it) but yeah, it would cost a lot to re-setup the whole operation.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,481
auntjemima said:
They are a Bitcoin mining company. Mining Bitcoin on GPUs is not cost effective, at all. Add to that the requirement to purchase racks, boards, risers etc for that many cards and the manpower to set them up, it isn't sensible.
Click to expand...
If they are a Bitcoin mining company how did they accidentally end up with half a million GPUs that are good form mining ETH? It's a mining cloud provider, they had 485,000 GPUs and 60,000 Asics (presumably mostly for Bitcoin). I fail to see how they are Bitcoin only?

Edit - poster above me said same thing, slow to reply on my phone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top