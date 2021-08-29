Lots of RX470’s about to hit the market.

https://www.techspot.com/news/91002...U3I2ibwESvqfMqn_00WU4Mu-dxasSfp2FTQhUevFlx4Pw
Cloud mining provider in China has to re home 485,000 MSI RX 470’s.
They are a Bitcoin mining company. Mining Bitcoin on GPUs is not cost effective, at all. Add to that the requirement to purchase racks, boards, risers etc for that many cards and the manpower to set them up, it isn't sensible.They could also just turn them back on and make $1 million per day.... Which seems easier than trying to sell that many cards.
If they are a Bitcoin mining company how did they accidentally end up with half a million GPUs that are good form mining ETH? It's a mining cloud provider, they had 485,000 GPUs and 60,000 Asics (presumably mostly for Bitcoin). I fail to see how they are Bitcoin only?They are a Bitcoin mining company. Mining Bitcoin on GPUs is not cost effective, at all. Add to that the requirement to purchase racks, boards, risers etc for that many cards and the manpower to set them up, it isn't sensible.