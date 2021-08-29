Lots of RX470’s about to hit the market.

auntjemima said: They are a Bitcoin mining company. Mining Bitcoin on GPUs is not cost effective, at all. Add to that the requirement to purchase racks, boards, risers etc for that many cards and the manpower to set them up, it isn't sensible. Click to expand...

If they are a Bitcoin mining company how did they accidentally end up with half a million GPUs that are good form mining ETH? It's a mining cloud provider, they had 485,000 GPUs and 60,000 Asics (presumably mostly for Bitcoin). I fail to see how they are Bitcoin only?Edit - poster above me said same thing, slow to reply on my phone.