Lots of Headphones: Koss KPH40 / KPH30i / KSC75, Monoprice Modern Retro, Moondrop Chu / Quarks

KPH30i (clear) - modded with red & blue Yaxi pads. Also have a pair of Grado pads (brand Vever) for those who are interested in that mod.
KPH40 (grey) - modded with purple Yaxi pads.
Koss KSC75 (grey) - includes orange Yaxi pads, original ear clips, a white Koss Porta Pro headband, a Parts Express Headband, and a headband purchased on Etsy.
Monoprice Modern Retro - includes Brainwavz red pleather pads.
Moondrop Quarks
Moondrop Chu (without mic)
Everything is in excellent to like-new condition. Asking $80 shipped for everything.
Pics: https://postimg.cc/gallery/fdyqVhN
