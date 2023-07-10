Lots of Headphones: Koss KPH40 / KPH30i / KSC75, Monoprice Modern Retro, Moondrop Chu / Quarks

D

deekayex

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2006
Messages
289
KPH30i (clear) - modded with red & blue Yaxi pads. Also have a pair of Grado pads (brand Vever) for those who are interested in that mod.

KPH40 (grey) - modded with purple Yaxi pads.

Koss KSC75 (grey) - includes orange Yaxi pads, original ear clips, a white Koss Porta Pro headband, a Parts Express Headband, and a headband purchased on Etsy.

Monoprice Modern Retro - includes Brainwavz red pleather pads.

Moondrop Quarks

Moondrop Chu (without mic)

Everything is in excellent to like-new condition. Asking $80 shipped for everything.

Pics: https://postimg.cc/gallery/fdyqVhN
 
