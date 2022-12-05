The first trailer of Lost Soul Aside was released in 2016 and has attracted the attention of global players and the game industry...initially developed by independent producer Yang Bing, the game was invited by Sony Interactive Entertainment to join the “China Hero Project” in October of the same year...with the full support of Sony Interactive Entertainment and its game industry partners, Yang Bing established Ultizero Games in January 2017 and now has a mature development team of over 40 people



Set in a fantasy world where science-fiction, swords, and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, following his accidental merger with the symbiont Arena...with combat at its heart, Lost Soul Aside has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives player the flexibility to adapt their playstyle, and weapon choice to suit their playstyle to the battle at hand...



