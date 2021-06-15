Lost on laptops, good office/school laptop with long battery life?

So my wife is currently in school and doing field work as part of the class. She has been using my programming/side gaming laptop but its biggest issue is because it's meant for gaming and power its battery lasts maybe 1-2 hours and she can't always be near power.



Can you guys help me find an affordable ($500 or less hopefully) laptop, the only real requirements are:



- 4-6+ hours off battery while doing word and email

- main storage is SSD/nvme for fast booting

- usb c power

- runs actual windows

-enough ram to handle 20ish chrome tabs while doing a paper lol

- and preferably 17" screen but that's not a huge issue.



Any laptop gurus able to help point me to some good options?