Lost Judgment, the sequel to Yakuza’s detective-focused spin-off, was officially announced today, and it’s due to launch worldwide later this year...however, it was only announced for consoles, and while a brief mention of a Steam release on the official site gave fans hope that this might’ve been an oversight, publisher Sega confirms there are no immediate plans for a PC release



The game will once again put you in the sneakers of lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami who will travel between two open-world cities (Yokohama and Kamurocho) to solve his latest case...the first trailer for Lost Judgment hints at a darker, more gruesome case than before



releases worldwide on September 24, 2021 for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One...



