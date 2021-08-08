Lost in Random

In the Kingdom of Random, the fate of all individuals is decided by a cursed black dice when they reach the age of 12. Even's sister, Odd, is abducted by the wicked Queen of Random. As Even journeys across the six realms of Random to rescue her sister, she meets Dicey, a sentient dice who has lost nearly all of its pips. In a world which is governed by game rules, Even will slowly understand the randomness of life with the help of Dicey.