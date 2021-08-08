Lost in Random

scojer

Aesthetically, this reminds me of American McGee's Alice, Little Nightmares, and Tim Burton's earlier works.
In the Kingdom of Random, the fate of all individuals is decided by a cursed black dice when they reach the age of 12. Even's sister, Odd, is abducted by the wicked Queen of Random. As Even journeys across the six realms of Random to rescue her sister, she meets Dicey, a sentient dice who has lost nearly all of its pips. In a world which is governed by game rules, Even will slowly understand the randomness of life with the help of Dicey.
It looks good, but it's published by EA, so this one will be a gem, and it'll do great, have a sequel or two, with more and more DLC stripping down the core gameplay with each sequel.

 
