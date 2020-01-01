Lost access to Seagate BlackArmor NAS 220

I've been using this thing for years with virtually no issues. Recently I hit a 90% limit I had set so I used Windows Explorer (late version of Windows 10) to remove old backup archives and free up space. After doing this I spotted what looked like a HDD error reported form the NAS OS and then I completely lost access. I cannot ping this NAS. I've since removed the drives and connected them to my PC and they power up and sound like they spin up fine. I'm not hearing any typical drive sound indicators. I tried logging into the NAS without the drives but no access. I'm wondering if the mboard on this thing is shot. Maybe just the ethernet, not sure. If it's a reasonable fix I'd like to get it back up and running as it stores my software and backups. It doesn't get heavy use and I haven't done any steaming from it in years. If not then how can I copy the data off of one of these mirrored drives to another backup drive until I can migrate it to another NAS. Thanks!