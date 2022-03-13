Lost 96TB ARECA RAID >> HELP - Possible to recreate Virtual Volumes?

Hey everyone,



Hoping someone may be able to provide some guidance here as I am in uncharted territory.



I recently accidentally broke a Virtual Volume running on an ARECA 1882IX-12 and as a result I am no longer able to access it (obviously) as well as the other two volumes that existed. I have been reading what I can find and it appears that it is possible to re-create virtual volumes, but the process is above my pay-grade and I'm afraid to do anything for fear I pass a point of no return.



These are the basic details, if anyone can chime in I can provide additional information that may be pertinent.



MacOS BigSur

ARECA 1882IX-12

MRAID Config Util

8x12TB Hitachi NAS Spinners

1x Volume (APFS)

1x Volume (NTFS)

1x Volume (NTFS)



I have already emailed ARECA, but have not yet heard back. Just to be clear, this is a catastrophic failure as in -- I have no backup. I was using one of the NTFS volumes to replicate from the APFS drive with the second NTFS volume as a sandbox.



I will also say, I am willing to either pay a member for assistance or if that is frowned upon would be happy to make a donation to the board as a gesture of my thanks.



Much appreciated.