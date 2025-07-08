Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation Lands on Linux, Works on Steam Deck

DukenukemX said: It's a stupid thing to have. The main benefit is to run this on a second GPU to lower input lag. Image quality is worse than FSR 3.1, and that can run on any GPU. Even Intel's XeSS can run on any GPU, at a hit in performance. No Nvidia user will ever use anything but DLSS. Octiscaler and pretty much inject any upscaler into any game that already supports any upscaler. What I wanna see is a universal upscaler that works well on any GPU and has equivalent image quality to DLSS4/FSR4. Better yet, take advantage of MESA's Gallium and integrate it deeply into the graphics pipeline. Being able to use modern CPU AI accelerators would be a nice bonus too. Click to expand...

This isn't the lossless scaling upscaler.This is lossless scaling frame gen and that is all.I won't say its good or bad as I have never used it... but frame gen when done well isn't really all that bad. I am not saying I want 3x or 4x modes... but the few games I have used AMD frame gen in have looked just fine, unless I have purposely tried to make it do something dumb by shaking the camera like crazy or spinning it 360. Normal game play never notice any issue. Cyber punk, Hogwarts never seen any issue. I have forced it in Rift Breaker and the outer worlds with optiscaler and never noticed any issues either. In a game like rift breaker you for sure don't see any artifacting. Going from 80 or 90 fps to 165fps is for sure smoother, my eyes can't tell that some of the frames are generated. And in games like rift break a RTS the generated frames are really 99% as good as rendered ones. IMHOYou know I'm still on a now pretty ancient 5700XT. So sure for games like CP and Hogwards I'm using FSR balanced or Quality. With FSR balanced + FG in both I am getting nice frame rates and really don't notice any frame gen ghosting. I would never play a shooter with FG (Cyberpunk is a single shooter thing you know what I mean) or anything. But for a lot of games it works quite well. For someone on a Navi 1 or 2... I can see the advantage of flipping on Frame Gen without any up scaling.Having said all that... this isn't an open source project and they can fold it up and sit on it. I'll wait till someone does a version of vendor agnostic frame gen properly in an OSS way. I have a feeling you are right and Valve will either do their own thing, or more likely find someones pet project to fund. Oh and apparently this Linux project version at least at this point anyway doesn't support the 2 GPU mode your talking about. Which does sound cool to be honest, its a smart idea use a second GPU to calculate the generated frames, there by introducing zero latency/base fps penalty.