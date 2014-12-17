Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Blade-Runner
Feb 25, 2013
5,066
As long as it's like the first and has no idiotic forced invasions like DS2 I am in. I was pleasantly surprised by this one even with the CTD issues I had as I played it. Hope they add more class types.
Or block the game at the firewall . Yeah I did that to get rid of the feature. I say it is idiotic because they did it right in DS1. You don't want to be invaded, after you die, you just don't go into human form and no one can invade you. That to me was a good compromise. But in DS2 it didn't matter, it was always on so you block it at the firewall but you lose all the other things I liked, like the notes everyone left, and the coop parts I wouldn't mind doing like having the option to be summoned to help someone out if I join a covenant. While I get that invasions can be fun, to me it just wastes my time when I just want to play the game and I didn't want to waste the humanity by burning it to stop it for an hour. I'd do it if burning the humanity stopped invasions till I burned another but not if it stops it for only an hour.Well, you could always unplug your internet if you don't want to be invaded.
When I played Dark Souls 1 for the first time, the idea was so foreign to me and it certainly annoyed the hell out of me. After getting worked over unfairly for the twentieth time, I wised up and figured out ways to defend against it. Introduced a completely different dimension to the game for me that I had never experienced. Grew to love it and then completely embraced it in Dark Souls 2.
LOL nothing like 9 year delaysCI Games has announced that Lords of the Fallen 2 will be released next year and will be using Unreal Engine 5
Impressive that they have kept the project going for that long.
I loved the first installment. Definitely will play the second.
looks like they dropped the 2 from the name...sounds like a soft reboot
The Lords of the Fallen - Announcement Trailer
Looks like they're just copying the Souls games even more from that cinematic. God forbid you come up with your own identity and stick with it.
I thought the general consensus was that it was clunky, and just bad overall? I actually bought it a short while back for a few dollars, but I doubt I'll ever play it though. I don't like going to far back anymore.I thought the original LOTF was one of the better Souls copycats (if not the best)...hopefully they evolve that formula a bit with the sequel
Never even noticed this thread existed or that this has been going for that long. What happened, engine swap(s) or something?
8:00 am Gameplay reveal expect alot since they are using Unreal 5.
I would get Lies of P.