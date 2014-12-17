Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Tzzird said: Well, you could always unplug your internet if you don't want to be invaded.



When I played Dark Souls 1 for the first time, the idea was so foreign to me and it certainly annoyed the hell out of me. After getting worked over unfairly for the twentieth time, I wised up and figured out ways to defend against it. Introduced a completely different dimension to the game for me that I had never experienced. Grew to love it and then completely embraced it in Dark Souls 2. Click to expand...

Or block the game at the firewall. Yeah I did that to get rid of the feature. I say it is idiotic because they did it right in DS1. You don't want to be invaded, after you die, you just don't go into human form and no one can invade you. That to me was a good compromise. But in DS2 it didn't matter, it was always on so you block it at the firewall but you lose all the other things I liked, like the notes everyone left, and the coop parts I wouldn't mind doing like having the option to be summoned to help someone out if I join a covenant. While I get that invasions can be fun, to me it just wastes my time when I just want to play the game and I didn't want to waste the humanity by burning it to stop it for an hour. I'd do it if burning the humanity stopped invasions till I burned another but not if it stops it for only an hour.