Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Going to be a fun game. I hope they don't stray too much from the first game.
 
Best news I heard all day =) I'm so close to the end of the 1st one just don't have the ambition to finish it =)
I hope they add multiplayer dark souls style just for the bosses.
 
Sounds good to me. It compelled me enough to play though it twice and get all of the side stuff.
 
As long as it's like the first and has no idiotic forced invasions like DS2 I am in. I was pleasantly surprised by this one even with the CTD issues I had as I played it. Hope they add more class types.
 
LurkerLito said:
As long as it's like the first and has no idiotic forced invasions like DS2 I am in. I was pleasantly surprised by this one even with the CTD issues I had as I played it. Hope they add more class types.
Click to expand...

Well, you could always unplug your internet if you don't want to be invaded.

When I played Dark Souls 1 for the first time, the idea was so foreign to me and it certainly annoyed the hell out of me. After getting worked over unfairly for the twentieth time, I wised up and figured out ways to defend against it. Introduced a completely different dimension to the game for me that I had never experienced. Grew to love it and then completely embraced it in Dark Souls 2.
 
I think what I'd like to see would be more differentiation between the weapons and armor. The game almost requires that you use heavy armor to wield heavy weapons, greatly limiting your options. You were essentially either a speed character or a tank with minimal in-between.

Beyond that - it should be longer. While well designed, the map was simply too small. I was expecting another map (or two) and needing to teleport between save points, but then the game ended. I expected a typical false finale, but it really is kinda short.
 
Tzzird said:
Well, you could always unplug your internet if you don't want to be invaded.

When I played Dark Souls 1 for the first time, the idea was so foreign to me and it certainly annoyed the hell out of me. After getting worked over unfairly for the twentieth time, I wised up and figured out ways to defend against it. Introduced a completely different dimension to the game for me that I had never experienced. Grew to love it and then completely embraced it in Dark Souls 2.
Click to expand...
Or block the game at the firewall ;). Yeah I did that to get rid of the feature. I say it is idiotic because they did it right in DS1. You don't want to be invaded, after you die, you just don't go into human form and no one can invade you. That to me was a good compromise. But in DS2 it didn't matter, it was always on so you block it at the firewall but you lose all the other things I liked, like the notes everyone left, and the coop parts I wouldn't mind doing like having the option to be summoned to help someone out if I join a covenant. While I get that invasions can be fun, to me it just wastes my time when I just want to play the game and I didn't want to waste the humanity by burning it to stop it for an hour. I'd do it if burning the humanity stopped invasions till I burned another but not if it stops it for only an hour.
 
Let us just pray now that Microsoft doesn't moneyhat the developer to make LotF2 an Xbone exclusive. That would really tighten my jaw. Could totally see that happening on account of Bloodborne being PS4 exclusive.
 
I liked the first game a lot...only problem is very little replay value...this game needs a multiplayer aspect like Dark Souls
 
Cool, the first game does seem pretty fun. Depending on what it goes for during the Steam sale I might pick it up.
 
CI Games has announced that Lords of the Fallen 2 will be released next year and will be using Unreal Engine 5
 
Impressive that they have kept the project going for that long.

I loved the first installment. Definitely will play the second.
 
Eshelmen said:
Impressive that they have kept the project going for that long.

I loved the first installment. Definitely will play the second.
Click to expand...

Me too...but it is a different developer this time. Deck13 made the first one (along with Surge 1 and 2). Could be even better hopefully,.
 
Go figure. I'm absolutely still down for more, although Elden Ring has changed the game at this point. I'm not sure developers can put out Souls-like games without massive innovations. Especially shorter ones like LOTF and Mortal Shell. Hopefully they have something new up their sleeve.
 
Tough to tell anything about the actual game from the trailer, but I like the aesthetic choices. Having a trailer like this also at least lets people know that the game really is happening. Hopefully we get something to play before the end of 2023.
 
polonyc2 said:
looks like they dropped the 2 from the name...sounds like a soft reboot

The Lords of the Fallen - Announcement Trailer

Click to expand...

Looks like they're just copying the Souls games even more from that cinematic. God forbid you come up with your own identity and stick with it.
 
Armenius said:
Looks like they're just copying the Souls games even more from that cinematic. God forbid you come up with your own identity and stick with it.
Click to expand...

I thought the original LOTF was one of the better Souls copycats (if not the best)...hopefully they evolve that formula a bit with the sequel
 
Holy hell this looks amazing. Never played the original but I’ll be all over this.
 
polonyc2 said:
I thought the original LOTF was one of the better Souls copycats (if not the best)...hopefully they evolve that formula a bit with the sequel
Click to expand...
I thought the general consensus was that it was clunky, and just bad overall? I actually bought it a short while back for a few dollars, but I doubt I'll ever play it though. I don't like going to far back anymore.
----------------------------------------------------
Never even noticed this thread existed or that this has been going for that long. What happened, engine swap(s) or something?
 
horse said:
I thought the general consensus was that it was clunky, and just bad overall? I actually bought it a short while back for a few dollars, but I doubt I'll ever play it though. I don't like going to far back anymore.
----------------------------------------------------
Never even noticed this thread existed or that this has been going for that long. What happened, engine swap(s) or something?
Click to expand...

it was a bit clunky and bare but I still enjoyed it as a pure Souls copycat...probably the Souls clone which was more of a direct ripoff then any of the other copycats

I think they went through multiple developers and other issues hence the long delay
 
The Lords Of The Fallen takes place over a thousand years after the events of the original game in a vast interconnected world that is over five times bigger than the original game. ..among the new features of the second entry in the series will be seamless co-op, as confirmed by Hexworks' creative director Cezar Virtosu in the latest issue of Edge Magazine...unlike the Dark Souls games and Elden Ring, players will be able to join together without having to use items and will be able to play together for as long as they wish...upon death, players will not be sent back to their world but will instead be able to respawn if any players revive them...

https://www.gematsu.com/2023/01/the-lords-of-the-fallen-new-screenshots
 
Gameplay is the biggest issue I have with this series as an Art project it looks good.
 
looks like they took out 'The' from the title again...it's now back to being called 'Lords of the Fallen' (same title as the 2014 game)...this and Life of Pi are looking like it might top the list of best Souls-like games
 
I don't understand the thinking behind using the same name. This isn't a reboot or remake. At least add a subtitle if you don't want to add a number.
 
even though it had its issues, I thought the first LOTF was one of the best Souls-like game I've played...but this new version looks like an improvement in every way...the UE5 graphics look stunning and the gameplay and environment look much improved as well...

After a decade in Dark Souls' shadow, Lords of the Fallen's reboot offers another shot at the title

https://www.gamesradar.com/after-a-...lens-reboot-offers-another-shot-at-the-title/
 
It looks ok but looks kinda clunky like Godfall it might be good. If I had a choice between this game and Lies of P I would get Lies of P instead.
 
Last edited:
I think it looks pretty incredible. That's a really well-done trailer, too. They're leaning into the Soulsborne aesthetic even more than before, but I dig it. Hopefully it runs well, because I'm definitely on board.
 
Comixbooks said:


8:00 am Gameplay reveal expect alot since they are using Unreal 5.
Click to expand...


wow this looks incredible...once they started showing actual gameplay footage I was blown away...the UE5 visuals, gameplay, combat, fashion-Souls all look like something From Software would be proud of...hopefully it doesn't disappoint (and doesn't get delayed)..even the use of Iron Maiden's 'Fear of the Dark' music was a nice touch
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top