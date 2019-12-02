Loque Ghost S1 with 3900X Recommendations (Thermal issues)

I just put together a computer (3900x, x570 i aorus pro wifi, noctua nh-l9x65) in a Louqe Ghost S1. The problem is the temps seem to be really out of hand. With the panels on and a single 120mm noctua on top, I'm getting 90-94c under full load. I tried switching to an H100i v2 AiO but temps were still high 80 to low 90c. This is running Fedora 31, but I did upgrade to the latest stable kernel from kernel.org (5.4.1) and temps are reported via k10temp



Am I just at the thermal limit of the Loque Ghost S1 with this cpu? Is there something else going on that I'm just totally missing? My next step was to switch to an NZXT Kraken X52, which seems to be the best AiO cooler for the Ghost. Unfortunately, there are no Ghost tophats in stock anywhere so it won't look great, but I'll survive until they come back in stock.