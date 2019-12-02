Loque Ghost S1 with 3900X Recommendations (Thermal issues)

jon3k

I just put together a computer (3900x, x570 i aorus pro wifi, noctua nh-l9x65) in a Louqe Ghost S1. The problem is the temps seem to be really out of hand. With the panels on and a single 120mm noctua on top, I'm getting 90-94c under full load. I tried switching to an H100i v2 AiO but temps were still high 80 to low 90c. This is running Fedora 31, but I did upgrade to the latest stable kernel from kernel.org (5.4.1) and temps are reported via k10temp

Am I just at the thermal limit of the Loque Ghost S1 with this cpu? Is there something else going on that I'm just totally missing? My next step was to switch to an NZXT Kraken X52, which seems to be the best AiO cooler for the Ghost. Unfortunately, there are no Ghost tophats in stock anywhere so it won't look great, but I'll survive until they come back in stock.
 
obs

You may have to look at undervolting the 3900x. The X52 shouldn't be that much different than the H100i. Your other option would be custom loop.
 
SaperPL

With Zen 2 AMD is stepping outside the TDP with boost like intel was doing so far. So a 65W TDP SKU has actually 88W max socket power and it's pretty often pulling this much. Also max temp is 95c so it is going with turbo towards it unless it hits power target or this max temp, similarly to how the GPUs are equalising around 80c. With 105W TDP SKUs the max socket power is 130 something iirc.

You may want to try using the ECO mode that will drop the max socket power to 88W for 105W TDP SKUs.
 
teo

if you don’t mind losing some single core performance, you can likely undervolt your chip significantly. use hwinfo64 or ryzen master to see what voltages and clock speeds you get under your typical workloads. you can then set an all core multiplier to match the click speed, and dial down a fixed voltage as low as it can while being stable. if you leave the other power options alone cores can still turn ‘off’ so you don’t lose idle efficiency

on my 3600, I only lost about 25-50MHz in lightly threaded workloads (games) while dropping vcore >150mV. my multicore performance actually improved, too
 
jon3k

Thanks guys, I'll give undervolting a shot. Alternatively, if I can't get good temps with an H100i, what could possibly work to keep the temps down? Just a larger case with better airflow?
 
chameleoneel

jon3k said:
Thanks guys, I'll give undervolting a shot. Alternatively, if I can't get good temps with an H100i, what could possibly work to keep the temps down? Just a larger case with better airflow?
I would try the following:

try flipping the radiotor so that its intake and exhaust. see which is best.

try a liquid metal thermal material. I got really good results with Thermalrgiht Silver King.

try upgrading the fans on the radiator. you might be able to sneak a few more degrees for about the same noise level.
 
