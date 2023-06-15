Loongson's 3A6000 Brings Simultaneous Multi-Threading To LoongArch

Hmm, the power

“In the patch message it notes a 3A6000 model having four cores / eight threads, but it's not clear if that is their flagship processor model or a lower-end SKU.

It will be interesting to see how effective Loongson's SMT implementation is and ultimately how competitive or not are these 3A6000 processors considering the initial LoongArch-based 3A5000 processors are rather slow and fail to compete with recent generations of Intel and AMD processors.”

1686840409003.png

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Loongson-3A6000-SMT
 
