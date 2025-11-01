  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Looks like we need to add thermal pads to our 5090s

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Jul 24, 2021
3,281
Read this article

https://www.igorslab.de/en/local-ho...ut-and-cooling-design-do-not-work-together/5/

Looks like we need to add our own thermal pads to the back of our 5090s. The back 1/3 of the card regularly is seeing temps above 80c. This is what would be considered the infamous hotspot that Nvidia removed the sensor for.
When I get a 5090 I'm going to do this for sure just need to test out what size pads fit snug between the back and the top of the backplate.

Anyone else gonna take action and add pads? Looks like there is a pretty huge improvement in overall temps to be had which is always welcome to cool the card down any way possible.
 
If you remove the backplate and have direct airflow, it'd probably be fine. Wonder if they just didn't test it after adding a backplate. 🤔
 
