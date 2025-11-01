Looks like we need to add thermal pads to our 5090s

xDiVolatilX
Read this article
https://www.igorslab.de/en/local-ho...ut-and-cooling-design-do-not-work-together/5/
Looks like we need to add our own thermal pads to the back of our 5090s. The back 1/3 of the card regularly is seeing temps above 80c. This is what would be considered the infamous hotspot that Nvidia removed the sensor for.
When I get a 5090 I'm going to do this for sure just need to test out what size pads fit snug between the back and the top of the backplate.
Anyone else gonna take action and add pads? Looks like there is a pretty huge improvement in overall temps to be had which is always welcome to cool the card down any way possible.
