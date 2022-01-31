Looks like Bitcoin is still gonna head down

Earlier today, I was hoping that Bitcoin was gonna turn around, and start rising. Here's the graph I was looking at:

1643604597620.jpeg

See that red arrow? If the pink trace had continued and broken through the red resistance bar, it would have indicated a change in the fundamental pattern, and we could have expected Bitcoin to start climbing.

Sadly, that did not happen; it bounced off the red resistance bar, and continued its fall. So, no immediate end to the bitcoin woes appears to be in the cards. By the way, all these prices are Canadian dollars, so don't let that throw you.

Sigh. Color me disgusted. >Charlie
 
