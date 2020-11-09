Looks like AMD fixed PBO 5800X boost set up to 5050 Mhz with AMD Curve Optimizer

AMD 5800X AMD Curve Optimizer Boost set to 5050Mhz for all cores and good temperatures when PC gaming. So basically when all things are good thermal,electrical ETC all cores have the ability to boost up to 5050Mhz.

Timestamp and BIOS settings
Cinebench -Single core 653 - 0:01
The Dark Pictures Anthology LittleHope - 0:23
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 0:37
Metro Exodus - 0:48


My AMD Curve Optimizer per core
Yes it does state 3800XT ,too many CPU's I forgot to put in %cpu% for auto read of CPU,I fixed it up.
Only done about 10 video's like that ,although 3800XT could boost 4750Mhz.Still no real difference in PC games at higher resolution
 
thesmokingman said:
Did you expect a difference? Ya realize the GPU is the bottleneck?
No I knew exactly what I was doing and I am probably gonna buy 5900X/5950X to play with.
learners permit said:
Interesting thanks Gerard. BTW is that with or without smt on? The demo shows 8 cores.
Really you still like that SMT stuff off . In the video I have 16 cores in red bars for CPU usage,also I did not even bother with all core overclock ,it is pointless.
 
