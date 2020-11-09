Looks like AMD fixed PBO 5800X boost set up to 5050 Mhz with AMD Curve Optimizer

gerardfraser
Gawd
AMD 5800X AMD Curve Optimizer Boost set to 5050Mhz for all cores and good temperatures when PC gaming. So basically when all things are good thermal,electrical ETC all cores have the ability to boost up to 5050Mhz.
Timestamp and BIOS settings
Cinebench -Single core 653 - 0:01
The Dark Pictures Anthology LittleHope - 0:23
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 0:37
Metro Exodus - 0:48
My AMD Curve Optimizer per core
My AMD Curve Optimizer per core
