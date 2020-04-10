[Looking][WTB] Asus router w/ aiMesh

I literally just bought a new router yesterday as of this post > Asus RT-AX88U



My house is a colonial and the router is in one area of the house, but my office is on the 2nd floor other.



I am using a Netgear R8500 which has to go in for repair and a WN3000RP for wireless extension......the results are not great.



So, since I've upgraded to the new Asus router, specifically for the link aggregation for my NAS and WiFi 6 & Mesh, I'm looking for a router that can do higher channel 5GHz (that the RT-AX88U provides).



I was looking at the RP-AC55, but that doesn't do higher 5 Ghz channels from what I've read.



So I'm looking to see if anyone has an "older" Asus router that supports aiMesh with upper 5 GHz channels.



It will be used as a wireless extender due to the dynamics of the house.



Trying to find a gently used router to keep cost down as wifey isn't happy about spending more money during this volatile time frame......but need it for work from home options provided to me.



Let me know what you have and thanks.



Heatware: kittmaster