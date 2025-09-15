  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Looking to upgrade my 2060

S

Special.K

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2004
Messages
156
I recently upgraded my computer except my video card. Kept it because at the time it played what I wanted well enough.

I mostly play hunt showdown and it works fine but now I'm wanting to play borderlands 4, metal gear solid delta, dying light the beast, and maybe battlefield 6, and the 2060 chokes on metal gear solid( yes I know it doesn't even meet min spec)

My system is a 9800x3d, 64gb Ram, MSI mobo, 2 tb SSD, and a 27 in 144p monitor, 850w psu

Dont care about 4k gaming and also don't care about high fps in the newer games, if it can lock in at 60+ I'm fine with it.

I'm looking at the 5060ti 16gb or a 5070. The 5060 is about what I want to spend but if the 5070 would be the better buy I can splurge a little on it.

I'm not interested in amds cards and don't want to buy used.

Appreciate any help
 
I would ask why you're not interested in the AMD cards given that they're actually competitive with Nvidia's equivalent cards now, even in RT and FSR4 upscaling. And I just saw the 9070 running with the 5070ti in Borderlands 4, which for now at least strongly favors AMD.

Otherwise I wouldn't want to pair a 9800X3D with anything less than a 5070 ti or 9070 XT personally, so I'd go with the 5070 minimum so your rig isn't too lopsided at least and you can put the CPU to decent use at higher frame rates.
 
Last edited:
5070 is not a good choice at the moment. 12gb is already having issues with AAA games. If you’re on 1440p only it could be mostly, but it will prob be a single generation lifespan (or even half generation given the upcoming super models with 50% more vram). If your budget is $550 max you’re probably better off going with a 9070 non-XT or stepping down a half level to a 5060ti as mentioned, as those at now going for $430 retail or less open boxed/used and if you decide to get a 5070 super later the depreciation loss will be much lower.

FPS is highly game and resolution dependent, but at least you know the processor isn’t the bottleneck.
 
The vram was my biggest concern about the 5070.
I can afford more than 500$ I just don't game as much as I use to so spending more doesn't excite me.

I splurged on the PC itself mostly because my last one that it replaced was a 4650k that I've had for over 10 years. So hopefully I'll keep this one close to that long.

I'm not dead set against amd, I've just always liked Nvidia better for some reason. Maybe I'll look into them.
 
