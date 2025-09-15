Looking to upgrade my 2060

I recently upgraded my computer except my video card. Kept it because at the time it played what I wanted well enough.



I mostly play hunt showdown and it works fine but now I'm wanting to play borderlands 4, metal gear solid delta, dying light the beast, and maybe battlefield 6, and the 2060 chokes on metal gear solid( yes I know it doesn't even meet min spec)



My system is a 9800x3d, 64gb Ram, MSI mobo, 2 tb SSD, and a 27 in 144p monitor, 850w psu



Dont care about 4k gaming and also don't care about high fps in the newer games, if it can lock in at 60+ I'm fine with it.



I'm looking at the 5060ti 16gb or a 5070. The 5060 is about what I want to spend but if the 5070 would be the better buy I can splurge a little on it.



I'm not interested in amds cards and don't want to buy used.



Appreciate any help