Looking to upgrade from 16GB to 32GB, mainly for FS2020. Wondering what I should get for my motherboard/CPU.

Currently have 16GB of Corsair LPX:
CMK16GX4M2B3000C15.

Motherboard: ASRock X370 Killer SLI/AC
CPU: Ryzen 3700X

What my RAM is currently running at:
My motherboard used to be finicky about RAM settings but BIOS updates seemed to have fixed that with my current RAM. Just want to make sure anything I get doesn't run into issues with RAM settings resetting and the like.

Mainly looking at these two sets:

G Skill F4-3200C16D-32GVK
CMK32GX4M2B3200C16

Any reason I should get one set over the other or should I be looking at different models?
 

