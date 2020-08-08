Looking to upgrade from 16GB to 32GB, mainly for FS2020. Wondering what I should get for my motherboard/CPU.Currently have 16GB of Corsair LPX:CMK16GX4M2B3000C15.Motherboard: ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ACCPU: Ryzen 3700XWhat my RAM is currently running at:My motherboard used to be finicky about RAM settings but BIOS updates seemed to have fixed that with my current RAM. Just want to make sure anything I get doesn't run into issues with RAM settings resetting and the like.Mainly looking at these two sets:Any reason I should get one set over the other or should I be looking at different models?