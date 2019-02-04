Looking to rebuild audio system, seeking advice

PhaseNoise
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 11, 2005
- Messages
- 2,656
Figured I'd go here first for input - my favorite site has folks with tons of knowledge on every subject. Including this!
I have been dealing with a stupid soundbar and (intermittently irritating) wireless sub which aren't stellar for a few years. I finally convinced The Other Half that we need to upgrade to a real system, and this was recently well received. The only cost is i had to buy an elliptical trainer for them, but that hurdle is crossed, so I'm in the clear now.
My needs are:
3.1 main speaker setup. I do have a reasonably good (if old) MK subwoofer I can reuse, so really I'm looking the 2 sides and center speakers. Prefer tower, have young children that may pull on a topheavy bookshelf-on-a-stand. They'd leave a tower alone.
A good receiver, 5.1 capable, as I may add some sats at some point. Would like to have bluetooth. Spotify connect and airplay a bonus. I only have 3 audio inputs (all HDMI with vid). I have zero need for 7.1 or beyond.
~2-3k cost range is what I can swing without feeling silly or triggering a renegotiation.
I am really fussy about sound quality. I'm a hobbyist musician with near perfect-pitch, and can easily hear cut-corners.
Main advice I'd like is on the speakers. I'm pretty good at dealing with receiver specs, but would still love advice there too if anyone really likes something. Cost is flexible if there's bang/buck quantization. We have money, but still hate wasting it.
Thanks for any advice folks want to toss out.
