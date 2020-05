Looking to rebuild audio system, seeking advice

Archmage said: Any thoughts on the CBT design specifically? When I think CBT, I think a large stereo pair filling a room with a coherent sound. But you have 13 of them! Impressive. Click to expand...

I've had a few exposures to CBT type technology. I've liked all of them.There are many roads to Rome. I'm not saying this is the best single path by any stretch of the imagination, but it's a path that I like. CBT line arrays allow for a very smooth and even sound throughout the room, and with stereo listening gives you a sweet spot three miles wide.My first exposure would be the AVS123, LS6 and LS9.I heard them at a few audio meets, and a buddy has a pair. They sounded great, but not enough for me to make the leap - though I did consider it seriously. Discontinued, complicated, and now expensive, and I know of a few other speakers I'd buy before I spent that same kind of money on the LS6 - namely the JTR 212HTR . (not a CBT - but man what an incredible sounding effortless speaker. the compression driver in this 212 HTR speaker (tweeter if you will) is a $700 part alone - and it's effortless and non fatiguing at every volume -- stupid capable - independently tested up to the ear splitting mid 130dB. ;pw 140dB range it's rated for. (I've heard them outside cranked (my introduction), and they can fill a outdoor park with incredible sound!) My buddy bought a pair after that demo at the park, and used them in his home theater. I got to borrow them for about a month. I loved them. If money was no object I'd own 13 of them. At $2500 a speaker, that's not happening.The second exposure was to a set of Selah Game Changer Line Arrays at a Heavy Hitters audio meet in PA. They stole the show for me. They were little and I smirked that they were entered in a big boys competition because they had tiny little drivers and I didn't expect much out of them. They filled the room completely - sounding the same everywhere in the room, and blew me away. It was a blind listening meet, and I had no idea what speaker was what. I was incredibly surprised I picked them over the other candidates I fully expected to chose as my favorites. Again too expensive for my tastes, but I sure liked them.Video footage of that trip. That meet was over the top and fun. Good group of guys and audio enthusiasts. One of the guys had 16, 18" subwoofers in a small home theater space. He could literally shake your clothes in his theater space like many of us have experienced in car audio. Last I heard he had bought 64 of the same 18" subwoofers, but hadn't installed them all yet. His mainspeakers were a set of Klipsh towers. There's some footage of his place that starts my video below. The video then moves to the blind audio meet, and finally to some audiophile speakers we heard the last day that weren't too impressive to me in comparison to what we'd heard the day previous at the heavy hitters meet.My third experience hearing a CBT design was at Axpona 2017 when Don Keele (the main guy behind the CBT design - originally created for the US Navy for sonar use) helped introduce the Epique CBT24K speaker as an audio speaker in partnership with Parts-Express. I walked by a mammoth pile of speakers (various products they carried) with the CBT24K out front stand alone. As I walked by the display the sound was like a uniform wall, it sounded the same no matter where I walked within like an 18' range. I couldn't' tell where it sourced from. It wasn't directional and barely changed volume as you walked closer or further away? It was weird. My buddy I was with asked me if it was those Line arrays, since he spotted and recognized Don Keele, and understood the technology more than me. I told him no - it didn't sound like those little speakers could be doing that. I proceeded to walk up to the mountain of speakers and start putting my ear next the drivers trying to figure out what speaker was producing such a uniform sound regardless of where you were - were they all on I initially wondered? I came to the realization it was that little small line array pair with tiny drivers. I was blown away yet again. My buddy and I each bought a pair right there at the trade show floor. Sadly I never got around to putting mine together. Life happens - it's still unfinished. someday soon. I plan to finish them nicely (started, but stalled out) and put them in our living room.They have a big brother called the CBT36K----------My fourth experience (actually my third experience chronologically) was the Kansas City AMC Prime.This premium theater was setup with a full host of these JBL CBT 70j-1 speakers mated to Dolby Atmos processing. I was blown away again. It was my favorite commercial movie theater sound experience I'd had - and nothing else was close. Sound was amazing, the music as the credits rolled was utterly fantastic! My buddies and I afterwards commented on just how great the sound was. I looked up the speakers. $1200 a piece for the mainspeaker CBT 70j-1 and then another $600 a piece for the bass modules CBT 70je-1 if you want them? - as you can see in the picture they had a LOT of money in these JBL CBT speakers!Ugh. Too expensive, yet again, but since these were a mass production speaker I figured I might have a good chance of getting some used at some point cheaper. I set up an eBay alert for that speaker and got occasional alerts for the next ~ 3 years. Finally an auction popped up locally with 36 JBL CBT 70j-1 that a company had used for a couple 5K races - and stringed them along the race path (because of the CBT characteristic of losing SPL at half the rate per distance of a traditional speaker). The seller was about 60 miles away so I could do local pickup, and he was selling them fairly cheap. I bought 13 for about $420 each.There's more to the story, they were damaged, there was 8 ohm sandbox resistor that had failed on 10 of the 13 making a 10dB dip at 2Khz, one of the speaker's crossover was completely fried, one of the tweeter arrays had damage and needed to be replaced, so I had a LOT of unscrewing and crossover solder work to do , but ultimately I got them all fixed with the guidance of some really smart guys on the DIY board at avsforum - measured with a calibrated omnimic as overlaying each other correctly, and finally good to go! While all were disassembled, I installed the RGB 5050 lighting strips behind the tweeter array to match the AMC Theater look I liked where I first heard them - and that's where I now sit. I think I'm finally done with speaker chasing for a LONG time.So I knew I liked the CBT design from several different experiences, and have confirmed it with my ownership. Your mileage may vary!