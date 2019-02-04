Looking to rebuild audio system, seeking advice

I recommend all identical speakers for Atmos or DTS-X audio since object based audio codecs will literally have an object, like a bird or plane, or whatever move through every speaker in your theater, and you don’t want that changing pitch/tone as it moves about your space. I recognize most people don’t care to pursue the hobby to that level. That’s fine. I’m just speaking optimal, since you are inquiring. That means no horizontal small center with different driver sizes, and no mismatched Front to surround speakers. 3, 5, 7, 11 , + whatever count of identical speakers, that’s optimal.That symmetry point aside, mixed packages are most common, easily implemented, and inexpensive.I’ve heard an SV Sound package at a meet and it was impressive for the money.I’ve also been impressed by Emotiva gear for the prices. (NOT their buggy receivers). They have a stand at Axpona where they put on a good show with all Emotiva gear top to bottom and it sounds great and falls within your budget.If money was less object than I’d advise you check out Seaton Sound or JTR Speakers for a high quality pro audio type speaker, that’s just about as good as it gets in my experience, but to put together a system of those items it’ll put you well over budget. They are amazing systems though!Salk is another forum favorite for a good sound and a pretty cabinet if you are willing to pay extra for quality cabinet work and prefer more audiophile territory than pro audio. (Not my bent, but plenty of people do). This one was a standout at an audiophile meet/g2g I attended a few years back in Wisconsin. It sounds very sweet and accurate.I’m not a huge fan of Klipsch, until you get to their pro Cinema line. Not even their top shelf Palladium. They use surprisingly inexpensive drivers. They are are inexpensive and look nice — that’s the biggest plus. Sound is just okay. Tweeters are cheap and bright. But from big box stores they are an acceptable/good choice.I personally prefer competent pro audio gear over big box brand stuff or audiophile stuff. Pro audio puts the money where it counts. In the drivers, crossovers, and performance — not in the looks (expensive wood or veneer/gloss finishes/fancy chrome etc)I dove pretty deep into the home theater hobby and it’s a fun hobby to partake. This is my home theater room thread. I use 13 JBL Pro CBT 70J-1 speakers, and before that I used 11 pro audio Mackie c200, and before that various mismatched gear, mostly Wharfedale, but was always in a battle trying to get speakers that matched tonally or didn’t sound like little tin boxes when I turned them up. I started in this hobby like anyone else, and learning over the last 20 + years. I make it a point to attend audio g2gs and home theater crawls all over the U.S. with some of the group meets posted on avsforum. That’s great to get exposure to a lot of gear and equipment and learn what you like or don’t. I too have a musicians background and some formal training with a good ear for pitch. Audio is important to me. I end up using my room for music more than movies. Dolby surround is fantastic for music, and the setup is fun for movies too - especially the new object based audio.