Looking to narrow down my search for a nice keyboard.

4 to 8 key macro bank. Single column.

Easy to use media keys including volume control, preferably as two distinct buttons, but a knob is fine too.

Mechanical switches. Quiet, and good for long term typing, as well as gaming. I do professional writing, so being a good typing keyboard is a must.

However, I am a fan of backlighting. I have nothing against over the top RGB features, as long as it is possible to dim them.

Good software. Having good configuration software is very important, of course.

Wired. If it has a wireless mode, I still want the keyboard to have excellent wired support, as if native.

When wireless, a long battery life is necessary.

Cherry switches are optional. I don't mind using a less popular brand, as long as the quality is excellent.

The switch feel I am aiming for might be a Cherry Red, based on some preliminary research I've done, but I am open to other options, if you'd recommend it. I have no experience with mechanical switches.

Usage: Typing essays and short stories, and games that might use a non-standard movement layout, like vehicular simulation games. Flight sims, space sims, goat sims, etc. Keyboard+Joystick stuff.

This means it must be full size and contain a numpad, and it can't have modified WASD keys, like the Logitech G910.

And the price? Between $59 and $121. I'm aiming for long term quality, but I don't need to show off.

Hey there keyboard nerds, I need some help finding the perfect keyboard for me.My current keyboard is an ancient Microsoft Sidewinder X4, and it's great, but for sure incredibly aged. The paint is falling off, and the domes are squished and not exactly impressive, considering that they're rubber domes.So I made a list of requirements for a new keyboard.So if you have any recommendations, let me know.