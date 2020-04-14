Looking to get my hands on ~€100 card, suggestions?

Decided to dump my 1080Ti while it's still worth something, but I don't want to be stuck with integrated graphics for ~6-8 months until 3080Ti is out.



I've been looking around and saw that GTX 970 4gb sells for about €90-100 used. It seems to be almost as fast as GTX 1060 (6gb version is about 10% faster), but 1060 is almost twice as expensive.

Are there any other options?