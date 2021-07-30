Looking to get low profile ram for Gigabyte b550i aorus ax pro rev.1

Hi guys;



I bought 2 sticks of Crucial Ballistix 32GB Kit (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3200 Desktop Gaming Memory (Black) BL2K16G32C16U4B. Only to discover that these sticks are not low profile, even though it was stated on the website.

So i don't make the same mistake again. Can anyone recommend me 2 low profile sticks please.