Looking to get low profile ram for Gigabyte b550i aorus ax pro rev.1

B

Bish8

n00b
Joined
Mar 3, 2014
Messages
15
Hi guys;

I bought 2 sticks of Crucial Ballistix 32GB Kit (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3200 Desktop Gaming Memory (Black) BL2K16G32C16U4B. Only to discover that these sticks are not low profile, even though it was stated on the website.
So i don't make the same mistake again. Can anyone recommend me 2 low profile sticks please.
 
