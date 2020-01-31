Looking to get into 3D printing possibly. Any suggestions?

I have been looking to get into this recently. Probably mostly for odds and ends, but it might lead into miniatures for D&D.
Just watching some videos, resin-based seems to be a huge PIA, but it has a lot higher resolution for things like miniatures.
What would you guys start with? If you have any questions, please ask. I'm so new, I don't even really know what all to ask about.
