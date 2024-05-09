Looking to get a couple of monitors.

Haven't bought monitors in a couple of decades.
Don't really do any FPS, just adventure and GTA 5 types.
Also will do minor content creation.

What I'm looking at.....
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32gp750-b-gaming-monitor 300-400ish USD

https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32qn650-b-qhd-monitor 300ish USD

https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32gn600-b-gaming-monitor 200ish USD

Thinking maybe the 750 and 600?

I also have a Tab S9 Ultra used as a drawing display via SuperDisplay, so I could check color accuracy, if it's good for that.

I'll be right back, got to go for a bit.......
 
