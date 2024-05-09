Looking to get a couple of monitors.

The Mad Atheist
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 2,224
Haven't bought monitors in a couple of decades.
Don't really do any FPS, just adventure and GTA 5 types.
Also will do minor content creation.
What I'm looking at.....
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32gp750-b-gaming-monitor 300-400ish USD
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32qn650-b-qhd-monitor 300ish USD
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32gn600-b-gaming-monitor 200ish USD
Thinking maybe the 750 and 600?
I also have a Tab S9 Ultra used as a drawing display via SuperDisplay, so I could check color accuracy, if it's good for that.
I'll be right back, got to go for a bit.......
Don't really do any FPS, just adventure and GTA 5 types.
Also will do minor content creation.
What I'm looking at.....
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32gp750-b-gaming-monitor 300-400ish USD
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32qn650-b-qhd-monitor 300ish USD
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32gn600-b-gaming-monitor 200ish USD
Thinking maybe the 750 and 600?
I also have a Tab S9 Ultra used as a drawing display via SuperDisplay, so I could check color accuracy, if it's good for that.
I'll be right back, got to go for a bit.......
Last edited: