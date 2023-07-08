Looking to buy this MB. Help with I hope is an easy question

So looking at this board:
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x570-steel-legend-wifi-ax/p/N82E16813157894?Item=N82E16813157894
It has 8 Sata ports. If I use an M2 as my boot drive, will I still have use of all 8 Sata ports?
And one other. What would you recommend to add 4 more Sata ports?
