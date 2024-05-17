Looking to buy a laptop - suggestions?

I'm looking to buy a laptop for school (further education - AS and A levels specifically). I need something which is relatively small, portable and lightweight. I'll probably do doing a little bit of programming on it and maybe some *light* photo editing (nothing too intensive) as well as the usual emails and Office work.I was looking at the 11.6" ASUS VivoBook S200E however I think it may be a tiny bit small. I've now got my eye on a Sony Vaio Fit E 14" in white for £380 or so, which seems good to me. Spec is along the lines of a Pentium Dual-Core, 4GB of RAM and a 500GB or 750GB HDD.I require the following:- 13.3" or 14" ideally- Small, lightweight, compact (not fussed about optical drive)- It'd be good to have Windows 8 pre-installed- Around the £400 mark (or less!)I've found a lot of good 15.6" laptops which are in my price range and well-specced i'm currenlt looking for this, but I think 15.6" is a bit big to be carrying around all the time. I used to own a 4:3 15" laptop and it was huge.