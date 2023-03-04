Looking to buy a first arcade stick, which of these ones should I choose?

HORI Mini

8Bitdo Arcade Stick

GAMESIR C2

HORI Alpha Fight Stick

Razer Panthera Evo (a bit overpriced due to the fees I mentioned above but I figured I'd list it here nonetheless)

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Street Fighter V

Tekken 7

Being compatible with PC

Having quality parts (Joystick and Buttons)

Having the least amount of input lag/latency

Appearance

Artwork

Weight

Hi, everyone!Ive been playing fighting games casually for years on a controller, and now that I'm interested in getting into the competitive scene, I've been looking to buy an arcade stick so that I can improve my game, and play "properly".Since I've decided to buy an arcade stick, and have never bought one before, I wanted to ask you guys for suggestions on which stick I should buy.I come from a country where arcade/fight sticks are practically non-existent, and those that are there, are the cheap ones like(which I've heard from many they do not recommend it), or some other low-quality sticks. The "brand" ones (like, etc.) that are imported have heavy tax and customs added on top of the original price, which makes it just not worth it.Right now, my options for buying a stick, sorted in ascending order for price, are these:These are the only options that I have right now, and while I have enough funds for each of these, my options are either one of these sticks, or the option of building my own, although I have never done such a thing. and I'm afraid that I'll screw things up if something goes wrong, so I'm kinda hesitant on that option.Anyway, out of all of these, which one would you recommend? I honestly have no idea which of these are worth it, and which ones aren't so I figured I'd ask you guys for help on this.Oh, and by the way, here's some additional info I thought might be useful:The games that I play are:Street Fighter VI and Tekken 8 can be included as well since I will play them when they come out.I play on PC only. Not sure if this info matters, but I figured it's worth knowing.The things that I care about in an arcade stick are:Don't care about:Don't pretty much care about the looks of the stick as long as it gives good performance (i.e. quality buttons and joystick, material, etc.)So, out of all of these sticks, which stick would you recommend for me to buy?