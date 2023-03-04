Looking to buy a first arcade stick, which of these ones should I choose?

Hi, everyone!
Ive been playing fighting games casually for years on a controller, and now that I'm interested in getting into the competitive scene, I've been looking to buy an arcade stick so that I can improve my game, and play "properly".
Since I've decided to buy an arcade stick, and have never bought one before, I wanted to ask you guys for suggestions on which stick I should buy.
I come from a country where arcade/fight sticks are practically non-existent, and those that are there, are the cheap ones like HORI Mini (which I've heard from many they do not recommend it), or some other low-quality sticks. The "brand" ones (like Qanba, MadCatz, Mayflash, etc.) that are imported have heavy tax and customs added on top of the original price, which makes it just not worth it.
Right now, my options for buying a stick, sorted in ascending order for price, are these:
- HORI Mini
- 8Bitdo Arcade Stick
- GAMESIR C2
- HORI Alpha Fight Stick
- Razer Panthera Evo (a bit overpriced due to the fees I mentioned above but I figured I'd list it here nonetheless)
Anyway, out of all of these, which one would you recommend? I honestly have no idea which of these are worth it, and which ones aren't so I figured I'd ask you guys for help on this.
Oh, and by the way, here's some additional info I thought might be useful:
The games that I play are:
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Street Fighter V
- Tekken 7
I play on PC only. Not sure if this info matters, but I figured it's worth knowing.
The things that I care about in an arcade stick are:
- Being compatible with PC
- Having quality parts (Joystick and Buttons)
- Having the least amount of input lag/latency
- Appearance
- Artwork
- Weight
So, out of all of these sticks, which stick would you recommend for me to buy?