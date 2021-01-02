Looking for wireless headphones with some specific characteristics

So what I am looking for are some wireless headphones that have a charging cradle. Oh yes, I'm sure there are many with a charging cradel..but I am looking for a pair that will disconnect when resting on the charger and send the audio back to the computer speakers. Then when I want to use the headphones again, taking them off the cradle transfers the sound from the speakers back to the headphones. It just seems like something like this does not exist...or at the very least, it seems like this is just not important for most people? If anyone knows of a pair that fits this description, please let me know the model and I will be forever grateful.