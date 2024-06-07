Looking for ways to deploy rear 5.1 channels?

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
2,327
Looking for a ways to mount my rear channels Logitech Z906.
Used to mount my Creative Labs Inspire 5.1 Digital 5500 via 1/4 aluminum rod stock to my main monitor arm back in the day since they were fairly light and the monitor arms were steel IIRC.
My new setup will have dual 32" screens on a all cast aluminum system with a 3rd arm for my laptop, or tablets. Don't think I want to go with floor stands.
Looking to getting a 70"x31" desk and maybe using something like drawer sliders mounted on the under side of the desk board?

PICT0012.jpg
PICT0014.jpg
PICT0015.jpg
PICT0016.jpg
PICT0017.jpg
PICT0018.jpg
 
