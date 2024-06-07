Looking for ways to deploy rear 5.1 channels?

The Mad Atheist
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 2,327
Looking for a ways to mount my rear channels Logitech Z906.
Used to mount my Creative Labs Inspire 5.1 Digital 5500 via 1/4 aluminum rod stock to my main monitor arm back in the day since they were fairly light and the monitor arms were steel IIRC.
My new setup will have dual 32" screens on a all cast aluminum system with a 3rd arm for my laptop, or tablets. Don't think I want to go with floor stands.
Looking to getting a 70"x31" desk and maybe using something like drawer sliders mounted on the under side of the desk board?
Used to mount my Creative Labs Inspire 5.1 Digital 5500 via 1/4 aluminum rod stock to my main monitor arm back in the day since they were fairly light and the monitor arms were steel IIRC.
My new setup will have dual 32" screens on a all cast aluminum system with a 3rd arm for my laptop, or tablets. Don't think I want to go with floor stands.
Looking to getting a 70"x31" desk and maybe using something like drawer sliders mounted on the under side of the desk board?