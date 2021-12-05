Looking for USB port covers like this one

LGabrielPhoto
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2006
- Messages
- 3,157
So I hate seeing the metal frame and parts of the USB slow on my PC LOL
I cannot find ones that look like the very first one see in this photo of my PC.
It has a large enough area to cover the whole port while the "handle" is pretty small.
Has anyone seen these for sale anywhere?
