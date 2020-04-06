Looking for upgrade advice to build toward SLI

DrCuddlesMD
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2020
- Messages
- 1
Hello all;
First post here so please forgive anything I don't know.
I'm getting about 50 fps on the lowest settings on Breakpoint. I'm looking to upgrade to improve that framerate.
Current Mobo ASUS M51AC
32g DDR3
I also have 2 SSD so nothing to change there.
I'm looking at these parts as a potential upgrade.
Asus Strix z-390E
i7-9700f
16g DDR4
I don't care so much about how pretty a game is as I care about hitting a smooth framerate. Target framerate would be 144hz, but anything over 90 and I'd be happy. Long term, I'd like buy another 980 and run SLI.
So, I am looking for some advice on the most economic way to achieve smooth gameplay on higher-end titles. With the current situation, any cash kept in hand is ideal so minimizing cost if I am to upgrade, is important but, I'm looking for a good solution, not a stop gap.
Thanks in advance for any advice!
