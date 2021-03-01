Looking for ultra widescreen monitor recommendations

Hello.



I'm in the process of researching a new monitor. I current have an ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q 2560x1440 monitor and wish to upgrade this to a 35" or 38" ultra widescreen. There are quite a few choices out there; technology moves fast and new stuff is always either just coming out or has come out; and even by the time I watch a YouTube review on something that is just 6 months old its often already dated. Also, those reviews don't cover the use and experience of a product by people in general.



So I was hoping to get some recommendations and opinions from those who either own some of these, or just know alot about monitors in general.



I'm looking for...

* A "Gaming" monitor. I don't do any kind of competitive gaming and certainly don't anticipate running 160 FPS in games all the time. I usually play beautiful, sweeping terrain type open-world RPG games and adventure games and such. I don't play may fast moving twitch based games like Call of Duty. I do like shooters but generally like them slower, single-player, and just plain slower moving. I like third-person adventures like "The Witcher 3" and I'm eager to try the First Person RPG "Cyberpunk". I also play alot of "Civilization" or "Total War" style strategy games. I play alot of flight sims.



* I also use my monitor for "general use" things like web surfing and productivity tasks (Word, Spreadsheets, etc.) as well as software development (Visual Studio, SQL Management Studio, etc.). I'm really hoping to be able to read text on my monitor just slightly better than my current one. My current aforementioned ASUS panel is just a little hard for me to read without zooming in to text and such. I can read it but I often found myself wishing things were just a smidge bigger.



* 1440P



* 38" or 35" Ultra Widescreen. 1600P or 1440P. I've been watching reviews on some of these 1600P monitors and don't have any experience for that resolution so I'm not sure how well supported it is or isn't in games or whether that is going to cause me any issues.



* G-Sync or Not G-Sync. I really have no idea here. My current monitor has G-Sync and I always make sure its on but I don't even know if I see the difference or not. In the past years I've had it my games don't usually run at the types of FPS that I'd probably see as much benefit. My limited understanding of G-Sync is that it seems to be tailored towards those who are pushing very high FPS on a monitor. Or maybe its a "Must have". I don't really have a frame of reference because my current monitor has had it for years now.



* HDR. I hear of alot of talk of HDR. I'm not sure if I should be looking for an HDR monitor or not. I don't even have an HDR television so I don't have much experience with it. I'm not sure how common it is in games. I watched a review from Linus Tech Tips of an ASUS 35" HDR1000 monitor and watching his mouse create this big white halo on the screen would drive me nuts. Or maybe its just something you leave off and only turn it on when playing a game that supports it.



* Budget is < $2000.



* Not a deal breaker and I certainly wouldn't turn down a monitor for cosmetics alone, but if given a choice between two otherwise equal monitors I could do without all of the "Gamer" heavy design stuff that makes it look like a very expensive toy.



If you have any recommendations of monitors you think I should look into, consider, or investigate further I'd appreciate it! Thanks!