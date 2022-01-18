Looking for tight budget friendly single thread performance bump over my old Core i5-3320

My current laptop (which gets light use and is also a backup if my desktop goes down) has a Intel Core i5-3320M @ 2.60GHz CPU. Looking to make a low cost upgrade (buy a slightly newer laptop and sell my existing laptop). I'm particularly interested in getting an improvement in single threaded performance.



I was looking at a laptop with i7-5600U CPU @ 2.60GHz, but the Passmark single thread rating is only marginally better, at 1853 vs 1610 for my old i5-3320.



I don't think such a small improvement is worth the hassle of setting up a new laptop (tweaking Windows, installing my apps, etc.).



What is a good single thread performance bang for the buck upgrade (CPU or laptop model) I should consider? Trying to keep overall price of laptop purchase under $350.