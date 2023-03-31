Looking for Thermal pads for my GPU, GTX980.

Anybody know what thermal pads should be used for a GTX 980, water cooled? My GPU in water cooled with an EK block. I'm not sure which block, As I bought it used with the block. I was going to tear down my loop and replace some old tubes, re-apply TIM, etc. The thermal pads are what came with the card. I don't know what size or who even makes good thermal pads. (As you can tell, I'm behind on tech.)
My GPU should be this model.
I've had stability issues at stock clocks, for over a year now. And I'm hoping that maybe it's VRM cooling, but I'm not sure. I have to down clock the GPU core byu 40MHz, else it crashes in game and heaven bench mark.
I would like to upgrade cards but I honestly don't play anything new enough to warrant it. Side question: If my GPU takes a dump soon, what would be a decent replacement with a easy enough to find water block?
