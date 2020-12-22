Looking for the most stable B550/X570 board for 5600x based system

Hey everyone, I've lucked out and managed to get a 5600x order in so now I need a motherboard. This will be replacing my file server in my signature, a 1700x based system on Asus Prime X370-Pro motherboard. The single core performance is really the major upgrade for it. This is my work & Plex server so the most important feature is that it is rock solid stable with both system stability and network stability. I have some concern with most boards having the Realtek nic, but it seems that may not be a valid concern anymore. In fact several of the new 2.5gbit Intel nics are a bigger problem.
I am currently thinking the MSI B550 Tomahawk is a well received board that should fit the bill and has an acceptable price https://www.newegg.com/msi-mag-b550-tomahawk/p/N82E16813144326?Item=N82E16813144326 I need two 16x (physical) slots for my raid card and my 10gbit fiber card, and a 1x slot for the gpu. I need one nvme slot and 3-4 sata ports is fine. Pretty much every board has acceptable usb ports. I just need a solid 1gbit nic for internet connected traffic which can handle about 6-10TB/mo of traffic.
I will be using 2x 8gb of 3600mhz cl16 ram - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232195?Item=N82E16820232195 Also since this will be hidden behind a wall and it's on sale, I will probably pick up the Corsair A500 for $30 after rebate https://www.newegg.com/corsair-a500-ct-9010003-ww/p/N82E16835181193?Item=N82E16835181193
Please feel free to offer up any other suggestions for this setup, I'm hoping not to spend much more than $200 for the motherboard since most of the benefits of more expensive boards seem too be wasted on this situation.
