Looking for the most stable B550/X570 board for 5600x based system

I'm using an Asrock X570 Taichi because at the time I got it, it was one of the only boards that had 8 SATA ports available. This is no longer the case. Guessing most of your HDDs are going through a RAID card so that's not a concern.

Anyway, I've gotten my system to be rock solid for weeks on end without any crashes, this is while hosting both a Plex Server and a Minecraft Server and doing a hell of a lot of transcoding.



I'd still reccomend going X570 for the more PCI-E4 lanes in case you want to add in more M.2 or just make sure you aren't bandwidth limited at all.