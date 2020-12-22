Looking for the most stable B550/X570 board for 5600x based system

A

arnemetis

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 2, 2004
Messages
3,021
Hey everyone, I've lucked out and managed to get a 5600x order in so now I need a motherboard. This will be replacing my file server in my signature, a 1700x based system on Asus Prime X370-Pro motherboard. The single core performance is really the major upgrade for it. This is my work & Plex server so the most important feature is that it is rock solid stable with both system stability and network stability. I have some concern with most boards having the Realtek nic, but it seems that may not be a valid concern anymore. In fact several of the new 2.5gbit Intel nics are a bigger problem.

I am currently thinking the MSI B550 Tomahawk is a well received board that should fit the bill and has an acceptable price https://www.newegg.com/msi-mag-b550-tomahawk/p/N82E16813144326?Item=N82E16813144326 I need two 16x (physical) slots for my raid card and my 10gbit fiber card, and a 1x slot for the gpu. I need one nvme slot and 3-4 sata ports is fine. Pretty much every board has acceptable usb ports. I just need a solid 1gbit nic for internet connected traffic which can handle about 6-10TB/mo of traffic.

I will be using 2x 8gb of 3600mhz cl16 ram - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232195?Item=N82E16820232195 Also since this will be hidden behind a wall and it's on sale, I will probably pick up the Corsair A500 for $30 after rebate https://www.newegg.com/corsair-a500-ct-9010003-ww/p/N82E16835181193?Item=N82E16835181193

Please feel free to offer up any other suggestions for this setup, I'm hoping not to spend much more than $200 for the motherboard since most of the benefits of more expensive boards seem too be wasted on this situation.
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
848
I'm using an Asrock X570 Taichi because at the time I got it, it was one of the only boards that had 8 SATA ports available. This is no longer the case. Guessing most of your HDDs are going through a RAID card so that's not a concern.
Anyway, I've gotten my system to be rock solid for weeks on end without any crashes, this is while hosting both a Plex Server and a Minecraft Server and doing a hell of a lot of transcoding.

I'd still reccomend going X570 for the more PCI-E4 lanes in case you want to add in more M.2 or just make sure you aren't bandwidth limited at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top