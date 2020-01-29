Looking for the fastest possible memory within the 200 dollars range

Or 200 euros in my country. This is what i have currently: https://www.amazon.it/gp/product/B07TB3R9JB/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o08_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1 18-22-22-42 is what i can get currently on a Ryzen 2600 mounted on a MSI B450 Gaming Carbon Pro. Could be the controller of the Ryzen 2600, but if i touch this memory even slightly, it fails to even boot into windows. I'm following this handy list, but i'm unsure about compatibility: https://forum.hwreload.it/threads/c...i-ram-per-ryzen-gen-1-2-e-3-update-2019.149/# My plan was to get a Ryzen 3600x but for now i'm holding out for Ryzen 4000 in the hopes it will be made compatible for this motherboard. Be that as it may, i don't want to get some super high frequency memory only to discover the motherboard or CPU controller can't support it. If i can't go past a certain frequency, i could just opt for something with lower timings (such as 3600 CL15). Lastly, and this may be silly, but i sort of need RGB since i have a whole aesthetic going with my case, all though ultimately if the price goes too far i can just give it up. For the record, this is for Arma 3, a game where even on a 9900k you can get at low as 40 FPS so i'm trying to squeeze all i possibly can. If the Ryzen 4000 makes the same core performance jump the 3000 made compared to the Ryzen 2000, plus fast memory, i ought to be able to exceed even the fastest Intel set up, and without the need of risky stuff like water cooling on the CPU (AND no change in motherboard if i'm lucky). With that said, 200 euros is the upper limit, and i'm not even sure its worth it since we are talking about almost twice the price, but with core performance being capped to the current level the only other way to go is faster memory.