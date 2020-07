Here is what I have found that has worked very well for me in my well used retro gaming system without spending an arm and a leg. The prices on good AGP cards have gotten kinda crazy and I discovered these somewhat by accident. The FX5200 has a bad reputation but this Asus has the full 128-bit memory bus and is faster then the Geforce 3 that I was using before it died.Keep in mind these are the last Nvidia generation that supports Table Fog and 8-bit Paletted Textures. I have found on my system with this card overclocked I can play games up to 2004 or so such as Unreal Tournament 2004, Max Payne 2, Call of Duty etc at 1024x768 whcih actually looks fine on my 24" 1366x768 Samsung TV/monitor using a DVI to HDMI adapter. I am most likely CPU limited by my Socket 423 P4. I use 56.64 drivers as they seem to work best and I have tried many driver versions as I've tweaked/perfected my system.