Looking for suggestions please: $500 to spend on two M.2 drives, new build

R

rayz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
149
Hello all,

I'm looking for suggestions on which two M.2 drives would be well suited for a new mid level gaming build. $500'sh for both (hopefully). One for OS and one for game / general storage. I would like a minimum of 2TB for both, but open to suggestions if the OS drive could get by with less. Home use, mainly gaming and HD music streaming. Other than games, I don't store many large files locally (i.e. movies, music, etc). I stream nearly all of my media.

Even just some guidance on which specs to look for would be appreciated, if not a specific recommendation. Brands with good rep, brands to avoid, etc.

I'm building a Win11 machine with an i7 13700k and a Z790 DDR5 mobo.

Thank you in advance!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
42,530
id get a smaller os drive and put the extra saved toward a better gpu. if you install everything on a secondary drive you dont need a yuge os drive. my 256 os drive is barely half full. you also dont need the very fastest for games, theres barely any improvement. get samsung 970/980s i guess i dont have a favorite brand
edited speeling and any of the brands listed below are good.
 
Last edited:
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
19,208
Samsung 980 or a Western Digital
SN 850 are the Best. SK Hynix has good reviews Sabrent but never used one. Crucial might be ok but reviews are mixed their Ram is good anyway. HyperX is good along with Corsair. You might want X3 drives one really small 256 gigs one for the OS and the other two 2TB for storage. That way if your drive gets wiped with a New Install if Windows 11 you don't loose anything on the other drives. Sometimes you can keep your files but sometimes you just need to wipe the drive.
 
R

rayz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
149
Thank you all for the suggestions so far! This is a much needed shove in the right direction that I needed. I do like the idea of a smaller OS drive and larger storage drive (or two storage drives)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top