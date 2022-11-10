Looking for suggestions please: $500 to spend on two M.2 drives, new build

Hello all,



I'm looking for suggestions on which two M.2 drives would be well suited for a new mid level gaming build. $500'sh for both (hopefully). One for OS and one for game / general storage. I would like a minimum of 2TB for both, but open to suggestions if the OS drive could get by with less. Home use, mainly gaming and HD music streaming. Other than games, I don't store many large files locally (i.e. movies, music, etc). I stream nearly all of my media.



Even just some guidance on which specs to look for would be appreciated, if not a specific recommendation. Brands with good rep, brands to avoid, etc.



I'm building a Win11 machine with an i7 13700k and a Z790 DDR5 mobo.



Thank you in advance!