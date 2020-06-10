Looking For Suggestions For My Proposed Build Please

The Build
Notes
- PSU and GPU i already have from a previous build, these are locked in, yes i am aware the PSU is overkill. Will be changing to Nvidia 3xxx when released.
- Do not wish to switch to an AMD CPU, yes i am aware of the value per dollar of AMD currently.
- Do not care for RGB, prefer performance over looks.
- Machine to be used for gaming, 2560x1440 resolution, 165hz. Possibility to switch to 4K in the future.
- Prices are from Australian stores, so will seem expensive(because they are) to those of you from other countries.
- Looking to OC the CPU to 5-5.1GHZ across all cores, air cooled gpu will be slightly OC'd aswell
- Actually plan on having 6 case fans(NF-S12A) for intake, not the listed 3, couldnt fit them in the SS. NF-F12 will be for radiator.
- Looking to build within the next 3 months.
- I appreciate your time spent helping me with this, thank you.