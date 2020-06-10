Looking For Suggestions For My Proposed Build Please

P

phorkz

Nov 5, 2012
357
The Build
Screenshot (10).png

Notes
  • PSU and GPU i already have from a previous build, these are locked in, yes i am aware the PSU is overkill. Will be changing to Nvidia 3xxx when released.
  • Do not wish to switch to an AMD CPU, yes i am aware of the value per dollar of AMD currently.
  • Do not care for RGB, prefer performance over looks.
  • Machine to be used for gaming, 2560x1440 resolution, 165hz. Possibility to switch to 4K in the future.
  • Prices are from Australian stores, so will seem expensive(because they are) to those of you from other countries.
  • Looking to OC the CPU to 5-5.1GHZ across all cores, air cooled gpu will be slightly OC'd aswell
  • Actually plan on having 6 case fans(NF-S12A) for intake, not the listed 3, couldnt fit them in the SS. NF-F12 will be for radiator.
  • Looking to build within the next 3 months.
  • I appreciate your time spent helping me with this, thank you.
 
