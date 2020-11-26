Looking for suggestions/advice on a software controlled PWM hub

As the title says.



The specific use case for wanting software control is so that I can use NZXT CAM or something like for controlling two to four fans on an upcoming EVGA Hybrid AiO cooler for my 3090. I want to remove the fan power draw from the card to maximize power to the GPU for peak overclocking benchmark runs, but would still like to have GPU temperature control the fans.



Anyone know of a PWM hub that can do that with a USB (2.0 or 3.0) internal header plug in? My google-fu isn't helping me this time.