Looking for SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Adapter

I have the following HD on my PC:
disk drive.jpg

And I have purchased and have cloned the HD with this as destination
using Clonezilla:
new ssd.jpg
new ssd box.jpg

Unfortunately I got the motherboard config wrong so I think I need one of these but not sure which one? I’m thinking the bottom one for $29.99? Is that right?

adapters.JPG



Appreciate your help.
 
What do you mean when you say "I unfortunately got the motherboard configuration wrong."? I don't know what you mean by this.

And what are you trying to do? You asked if the bottom one was right, but you didn't state what you're trying to do.
 
